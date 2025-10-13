  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
RTX 5050 FAH?

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
839
Anyone folding with a 5050? I've tried a few databases including the ones from the RTX5000 thread and no listings for the 5050. Reason being I installed a 2nd GPU (RTX2060S) into the Server and it's causing the top GPU to thermal throttle limiting output by almost 50%. It rollercoasters up and down but is approx 50% most of the time. Fans blasting @ 100% and an exhaust fan on the side of the case right at GPU level but its not enuff. I expect the 5050 to run much cooler and be more suitable for the bottom slot in a 2 slot config.
 
