RTX 5050 FAH?

Anyone folding with a 5050? I've tried a few databases including the ones from the RTX5000 thread and no listings for the 5050. Reason being I installed a 2nd GPU (RTX2060S) into the Server and it's causing the top GPU to thermal throttle limiting output by almost 50%. It rollercoasters up and down but is approx 50% most of the time. Fans blasting @ 100% and an exhaust fan on the side of the case right at GPU level but its not enuff. I expect the 5050 to run much cooler and be more suitable for the bottom slot in a 2 slot config.