RTX 4090, pc case

I purchased the RTX 4090, I have it already but it's way too big for my case, Thermaltake Chaser MK 1
I have to buy a new pc case, larger
Thermaltake Core W100 looks good, I need 2 x 5,25 bays
One for the DVD RW and another one for the fan controller
https://www.thermaltake.com/core-w100.html
What do you think, guys? Can I get the RTX 4090 inside?
Is it possible to move to the right all the HDD/ SDD interior bay?
