RTX 4090, pc case

I purchased the RTX 4090, I have it already but it's way too big for my case, Thermaltake Chaser MK 1I have to buy a new pc case, largerThermaltake Core W100 looks good, I need 2 x 5,25 baysOne for the DVD RW and another one for the fan controllerWhat do you think, guys? Can I get the RTX 4090 inside?Is it possible to move to the right all the HDD/ SDD interior bay?