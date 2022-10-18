RTX 4090, pc case

S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
366
I purchased the RTX 4090, I have it already but it's way too big for my case, Thermaltake Chaser MK 1
I have to buy a new pc case, larger
Thermaltake Core W100 looks good, I need 2 x 5,25 bays
One for the DVD RW and another one for the fan controller
https://www.thermaltake.com/core-w100.html
What do you think, guys? Can I get the RTX 4090 inside?
Is it possible to move to the right all the HDD/ SDD interior bay?
 

Attachments

  • Polish_20221018_235633509.png
    Polish_20221018_235633509.png
    631.8 KB · Views: 0
S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
366
Can I mount the fan controller on the front side?
That's the most important. DVD RW, I could use some external one if I need
Thank you very much
LE : It's smaller than the Thermaltake MK 1
 
Last edited:
M

madpistol

Gawd
Joined
May 17, 2020
Messages
833
shadowj said:
Can I mount the fan controller on the front side?
That's the most important. DVD RW, I could use some external one if I need
Thank you very much
Click to expand...
The bottom panel on the Fractal Pop XL Air is held on by magnets.

So yes. Easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top