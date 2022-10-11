RTX 4090 crunching efficiency ball park estimate

pututu

pututu

[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
2,466
As usual, we have the 4090 synthetic and gaming benchmark. What's really relevant to us DC crunchers here is the gpu crunching efficiency. Taken from der8auer video with this timestamp here, one can roughly deduce the power limit to use when doing DC crunching. Worth watching this segment of the video. Less than 3 minutes long.

Best to run anywhere from 50% to 60% power limit. Similar to what I found out with the gtx 970 crunching efficiency almost 6 years ago.

1665510943958.png


1665511150871.png


As a reference, gtx 970 PPD/W peak crunching efficiency for GFN-18 project is around 55% power limit.

1665511521272.png
 

Attachments

  • 1665510895891.png
    1665510895891.png
    406.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top