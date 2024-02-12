RTX 4070 Ti SUPER PerfCap VRel Issue

Hi guys. I've had two RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards in the past two days - started with the MSI RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Gaming X Slim and ended up with what I have now - the ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.
I initially bought the MSI as an open box so I thought when I got the PerfCap VRel results it was a bad card - but the brand new ASUS card has similar symptoms (although less stuttering in games - so maybe ultimately the MSI was bad - it failed MSI's OC Scanner with default (just power maxed)). I have Googled for this and there really are not many conversations about this for this card. Which is strange because you will literally get PerfCap issues just using it within the OS (whether it's Pwr or VRel). So - it just seems to be the behavior of the card.
Which brings me to the next point - do you think this thing is vBIOS limited? I just have this feeling that this card would have been more of a monster but NVIDIA put shackles on it. My OC is already pretty nuts - boosts over 3GHz core (+190) and memory clock at 23000MHz (+1998) like butter with zero skills.
Key for Performance Cap (PerfCap):
Pwr: Limited by total power limit
Thrm: LImited by temperatur limit
VRel: Limited by reliability voltage
VOp: Limited by operating voltage
Idle: Limited by GPU utilization
Thanks for reading - here is a couple build pr0n shots in addition to all the VRel stats:
