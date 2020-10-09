RTX 3090 FE Coil Whine?

Anyone else with a 3090 FE experiencing noticeable coil whine or buzzing?



I just got mine today and haven’t put it completely through its paces yet, but I have noticed a coil whine or buzz with certain games and/or scenes.



RDR2 it is the most prominent and is heard all the time except during loading screens or the menu, where it goes silent. Game settings are at ultra at 4K. I have G-sync enabled, V-sync on, and have tried with frame rate limiting to 58-60fps.



GTA V, Max settings at 4K it isn’t as prominent and fades in and out depending on the level of complexity on the screen. Most of the time, you can’t hear it or it is extremely quiet.



Furmark at 4K, again frame rate capped at 60fps, its silent.



My GTX1080 FE I never noticed any coil whine before. The noise is definitely coming from the video card.



My power supply is a Corsair AX1000 and I do have it plugged into an UPS (APC BR1500G).



I am going to do some other testing, but was just curious if others are experiencing it and if there are any suggestions to reduce or eliminate it?