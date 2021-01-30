RTX 3080 overclock using MSI Afterburner

ChrisUlrich
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2015
- Messages
- 54
My RTX 3080 seems to be underperforming based on UserBenchmark.
I have it set to +66 and +600 on MSI Afterburner.
I'd like to hear what people are getting at while keeping it stable.
My 5800X has a mild overclock using Ryzen Master. But it doesn't seem to do anything. It never hits the 4950mhz speeds it claims it should do.
I have it set to +66 and +600 on MSI Afterburner.
I'd like to hear what people are getting at while keeping it stable.
My 5800X has a mild overclock using Ryzen Master. But it doesn't seem to do anything. It never hits the 4950mhz speeds it claims it should do.