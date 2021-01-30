RTX 3080 overclock using MSI Afterburner

ChrisUlrich

My RTX 3080 seems to be underperforming based on UserBenchmark.

I have it set to +66 and +600 on MSI Afterburner.

I'd like to hear what people are getting at while keeping it stable.

My 5800X has a mild overclock using Ryzen Master. But it doesn't seem to do anything. It never hits the 4950mhz speeds it claims it should do.
 
Dan_D

Well there's your problem. User benchmark is about the most flawed and unreliable source of information you could have referenced. Run something like 3DMark 10 (TimeSpy) and tell me what your GPU score is. As for your 5800X's clock speeds, those are boost clocks, not fixed clocks. They rarely hit their advertised boost clocks and do not sustain it for long. They will also only ever achieve those clocks on 1 or 2 cores and never under heavily multi-threaded workloads. This would include games if we are talking about something using the Frostbite engine or Cyberpunk 2077.
 
ChrisUlrich

Dan_D said:

Oh. haha Well, I didn't know that! Thank you!

I scored a 15,960 GPU score
10,8xx CPU score on 3DMark Fire Strike.

Probably should have mentioned this in the original post... whoops.
 
