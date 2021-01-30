RTX 3080 overclock using MSI Afterburner

Well there's your problem. User benchmark is about the most flawed and unreliable source of information you could have referenced. Run something like 3DMark 10 (TimeSpy) and tell me what your GPU score is. As for your 5800X's clock speeds, those are boost clocks, not fixed clocks. They rarely hit their advertised boost clocks and do not sustain it for long. They will also only ever achieve those clocks on 1 or 2 cores and never under heavily multi-threaded workloads. This would include games if we are talking about something using the Frostbite engine or Cyberpunk 2077.