RTX 3070Ti - Texture Render and Flicker Issue

L

localhost

n00b
Joined
Dec 12, 2021
Messages
10
Specs (stock settings):
- 12900K
- Asus Rog Strix OC RTX 3070 ti
- DDR5 @ 4800mhz
- Corsair 1000W multi rail psu


I am experiencing graphical issues in all games and Heaven benchmarks. Some issues are more visible than others:

- Textures, objects and foliage will pop in and pop out when walking towards or away from them. Some will flicker.
- Shadows will move or morph when moving towards them or away.
- Distant shadows will fuzz or flicker.
- Some lighting will flicker.
- Will feel jittery and laggy.
- While benchmarking games or Heaven my 1% low and 0.1% low framerates will be a very low value (1 digit value) compared to average fps.


I have tried and checked many things already and cannot find a solution. Now I’m wondering if the cause of the issue could be due to something with the power draw? I’m not sure if the values of PCIe slot power and board power draw is correct or not? I am also noticing I am hitting power and voltage limits aswell. Here is what my GPU-Z looks like:

Idle:

PCIe Slot Power = 2.1W
Board Power Draw = 76W

Under Load (gaming or Heaven):

PCIe Slot Power = 11W-18W
Board Power Draw = 225W-268W
 
Last edited:
T

thecold

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
1,069
According to techpowerup the default board target is 310 watts. So, double check cables and try a short power test (like kombuster/furmark)
 
T

thecold

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
1,069
I don't know what your card draws from the pci-e slot, but when I had my 3070ti I'm pretty sure it was closer to 50-60 watts.

So make sure that's installed all the way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top