RTX 3070Ti - Texture Render and Flicker Issue

Specs (stock settings):

- 12900K

- Asus Rog Strix OC RTX 3070 ti

- DDR5 @ 4800mhz

- Corsair 1000W multi rail psu





I am experiencing graphical issues in all games and Heaven benchmarks. Some issues are more visible than others:



- Textures, objects and foliage will pop in and pop out when walking towards or away from them. Some will flicker.

- Shadows will move or morph when moving towards them or away.

- Distant shadows will fuzz or flicker.

- Some lighting will flicker.

- Will feel jittery and laggy.

- While benchmarking games or Heaven my 1% low and 0.1% low framerates will be a very low value (1 digit value) compared to average fps.





I have tried and checked many things already and cannot find a solution. Now I’m wondering if the cause of the issue could be due to something with the power draw? I’m not sure if the values of PCIe slot power and board power draw is correct or not? I am also noticing I am hitting power and voltage limits aswell. Here is what my GPU-Z looks like:



Idle:



PCIe Slot Power = 2.1W

Board Power Draw = 76W



Under Load (gaming or Heaven):



PCIe Slot Power = 11W-18W

Board Power Draw = 225W-268W