RTX 3070 Troubleshooting

Asus Z370-A Prime motherboard with latest BIOS

i7-8086k (never overclocked)

EVGA SuperNOVA 850P2 PSU

I installed the latest nVidia drivers last night (461.09)

Previous graphics card was a GTX1070 FE (and it still works normally)

See any POST output from a displayport output to a Dell UP3214Q or via HDMI to a Dell 2007FP See any video output when booting to windows Power down system, connect to the onboard display adapter, and check for GPU detection in both the BIOS and from Windows

I reset the BIOS settings to defaults I used the CLRTC jumper to ensure the CMOS was fully cleared Tested alternate display port cables Tested all 3 display ports & HDMI out across 2 different monitors Used alternate VGA power outputs on the PSU (since it supports up to 4x 8 pin PCIe connectors Tested the 2nd 16x PCIe slot on my motherboard I found some cases of other users with an EVGA SuperNOVA 850 & the RTX 3070, so I dismantled my beautiful cable management and replaced the PSU with a Corsair AX850 that I happened to have Tried setting the PCIe slot to gen3 or gen2 (instead of the default "auto")

I think I've already tried most of the standard steps & I just opened a ticket with EVGA, but I figured I'd see if any of you gurus have any ideas.Last week, my turn came up in the EVGA queue for an RTX 3070 XC3! I installed it in my system last night, and it worked great! I spent ~90 minutes playing various games at their max settings.This morning, my system would not wake from sleep; The BIOS showed no GPU installed. I spent a few hours trying some various things, but I think the card might just be dead (shortly after) arrival...With each of the troubleshooting steps, I checked if I could:After all the tests below, I have not seen any video output from the RTX 3070, or any sign that the GPU is detected, or that a GPU is inserted via the BIOS or any other method.The RGB LEDs light (and stay lit) on the new card, and the cooling fans turn ~1/4 of a turn (then stop) after powering on the system each of the below tests.Anybody have any other ideas?