RTX 3070 overclocking

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 11,219
Recently received an EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra. Out of the box this one has the clock set to 1770 MHz, memory 7001 MHz. This model here.
Looking to OC it further than the stock settings. Don't need to push the card to its limits, but I am assuming I can squeeze some extra performance out of it. What is a realistic core & memory clock most 3070s can attain to start with? I am assuming I can just up the power limit and not mess around with voltage?
For my RTX 2070 & 1070 I just set the power limit to the max, and upped the core & memory clock a bit to whatever the HardOCP benchmarks recommended at the time. Which was pretty much the limit of where I could push those cards for stability.
For stability testing, what is the best program to use these days?
Looking to OC it further than the stock settings. Don't need to push the card to its limits, but I am assuming I can squeeze some extra performance out of it. What is a realistic core & memory clock most 3070s can attain to start with? I am assuming I can just up the power limit and not mess around with voltage?
For my RTX 2070 & 1070 I just set the power limit to the max, and upped the core & memory clock a bit to whatever the HardOCP benchmarks recommended at the time. Which was pretty much the limit of where I could push those cards for stability.
For stability testing, what is the best program to use these days?