RTX 3070 OC settings stuck on HIVE OS

Hello and goodnight to everyone, im not being able to change any overclock configuration on my 3070s it keeps showing me >Nvidia settings applied with errors, and when i open it it show this:



Fri May 28 03:37:56 EEST 2021



Detected 2 NVIDIA cards



GPU BUS ID : 04 05

CLOCK : -100 -500

MEM : 2200 2200

PLIMIT : 130 130

FAN : 75 75

FANCNT : 2 2

NVS query error:



=== GPU 0, 04:00.0 GeForce RTX 3070 7982 MB, PL: 100 W, 220 W, 250 W === 03:38:06

SET CLOCKS: 0 MHz

SET POWER LIMIT: 130.0 W

Max Perf mode: 4

(exitcode=1)



=== GPU 1, 05:00.0 GeForce RTX 3070 7982 MB, PL: 100 W, 220 W, 250 W === 03:38:16

SET CLOCKS: 0 MHz

SET POWER LIMIT: 130.0 W

Max Perf mode: 4

(exitcode=1)



ive tried downgrading hiveos, rebooting changing risers and alot more and every time i try to change the oc settings it says settings unchanged or apllied with erros, both my 3070 stay locked in 30 fan speed and 51 mh no matter what configuration i try. if anyone knows how to help please do i realy dont know what to do and cant find a solution online.