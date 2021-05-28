RTX 3070 OC settings stuck on HIVE OS

Hello and goodnight to everyone, im not being able to change any overclock configuration on my 3070s it keeps showing me >Nvidia settings applied with errors, and when i open it it show this:
Fri May 28 03:37:56 EEST 2021
Detected 2 NVIDIA cards
GPU BUS ID : 04 05
CLOCK : -100 -500
MEM : 2200 2200
PLIMIT : 130 130
FAN : 75 75
FANCNT : 2 2
NVS query error:
=== GPU 0, 04:00.0 GeForce RTX 3070 7982 MB, PL: 100 W, 220 W, 250 W === 03:38:06
SET CLOCKS: 0 MHz
SET POWER LIMIT: 130.0 W
Max Perf mode: 4
(exitcode=1)
=== GPU 1, 05:00.0 GeForce RTX 3070 7982 MB, PL: 100 W, 220 W, 250 W === 03:38:16
SET CLOCKS: 0 MHz
SET POWER LIMIT: 130.0 W
Max Perf mode: 4
(exitcode=1)
tcode=1)
ive tried downgrading hiveos, rebooting changing risers and alot more and every time i try to change the oc settings it says settings unchanged or apllied with erros, both my 3070 stay locked in 30 fan speed and 51 mh no matter what configuration i try. if anyone knows how to help please do i realy dont know what to do and cant find a solution online.
