Rtx 3060 questions

I am looking to buy a 3060 and I thought that I should create a thread regarding the variety of 3060 cards out there - and then move to the build section (hardware) when I receive some ideas.I hope that's okay? Everywhere I read - the reply is 'whatever is available.' Where I am, stock is like a revolving door and some sudden 'out of stock' and then uncertainty. Also, the prices vary.So, I am wondering if I should focus on certain cards and prices?These are the lowest priced cards - but, they sell out - and go out of stock - some become available at the same price or increased price.$EVGA XC < $$ Asus Tuf OC < $$$MSI Gaming X/Asus Rog StrixI'm only considering these cards for now - since the prices aren't crazy.... if they go out of stock, then obviously, I am just waiting.... if it comes back in stock at a significantly increased price, I will continue to wait. I'm trying to wait it out but I'm paranoid/concerned about sudden changes - something that happens in which stock deplete/increased prices/ whatever development that typically ruins my plans.Is my strategy sound? I am not in the USA and so there's no stable price reductions, no Microcenter etc.Thoughts?My planned build: something like i5-12600K/12700 non-k / Z690 or B660 / P500A (hopefully), 850w psu - I'll expand with more details in the appropriate hardware section later. It's for video edting and light gaming.TIA.