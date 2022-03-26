Rtx 3060 questions

I am looking to buy a 3060 and I thought that I should create a thread regarding the variety of 3060 cards out there - and then move to the build section (hardware) when I receive some ideas. :)

I hope that's okay? Everywhere I read - the reply is 'whatever is available.' Where I am, stock is like a revolving door and some sudden 'out of stock' and then uncertainty. Also, the prices vary.

So, I am wondering if I should focus on certain cards and prices?

These are the lowest priced cards - but, they sell out - and go out of stock - some become available at the same price or increased price.

$EVGA XC < $$ Asus Tuf OC < $$$MSI Gaming X/Asus Rog Strix

I'm only considering these cards for now - since the prices aren't crazy.... if they go out of stock, then obviously, I am just waiting.... if it comes back in stock at a significantly increased price, I will continue to wait. I'm trying to wait it out but I'm paranoid/concerned about sudden changes - something that happens in which stock deplete/increased prices/ whatever development that typically ruins my plans. :)

Is my strategy sound? I am not in the USA and so there's no stable price reductions, no Microcenter etc.

Thoughts?
My planned build: something like i5-12600K/12700 non-k / Z690 or B660 / P500A (hopefully), 850w psu - I'll expand with more details in the appropriate hardware section later. It's for video edting and light gaming.

TIA.
 
My opinion: The 3060 is kind of a weak card for the price you pay. If you can order off evga.com or newegg you can find them consistently now for $420 +s/h + tax.
https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=0&family=GeForce+30+Series+Family

No idea what country you're in or what websites you can order from but you can try https://gpudrops.com/ and input your country to see potential deals. If you're willing to spend around $400-500, I would either get a 3060ti somewhere or a 6700XT from amd.com. Both of these are a major step up from a 3060 and I think are worth spending more.

Generally each brand has 2-3 tiers of the same card and IMO they all generally perform roughly the same although some of the higher tiers like the strix may have better cooling and do better at overclocking.

If you wait, card prices may continue to fall. If you're in a country with high electricity prices miners might start dumping cards soon as well.
 
sounds good, just avoid Gigabyte mobo/video card,/psu and you'll be fine

they have the most unstable monitoring tweaking software in the business, and their psus explode:
 
wait a bit longer, prices are still dropping and availability is getting better. you might be able to get 3060 ti for less than 600 or more fairly soon. EVGA cards have been dropping a lot lately on their page just keep checking.
 
Andrew_Carr said:
My opinion: The 3060 is kind of a weak card for the price you pay. If you can order off evga.com or newegg you can find them consistently now for $420 +s/h + tax.
https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=0&family=GeForce+30+Series+Family

No idea what country you're in or what websites you can order from but you can try https://gpudrops.com/ and input your country to see potential deals. If you're willing to spend around $400-500, I would either get a 3060ti somewhere or a 6700XT from amd.com. Both of these are a major step up from a 3060 and I think are worth spending more.

Generally each brand has 2-3 tiers of the same card and IMO they all generally perform roughly the same although some of the higher tiers like the strix may have better cooling and do better at overclocking.

If you wait, card prices may continue to fall. If you're in a country with high electricity prices miners might start dumping cards soon as well.
I guess it will help if I mention the country, right? :) Canada.

Prices are way over msrp here.

whateverer said:
sounds good, just avoid Gigabyte mobo/video card, and you'll be fine
Why are the Gigabyte video cards bad? They probably aren't an option anyway but I was under the impression, the Eagle, OC and Aorus Elite were good cards???? They aren't? I think they get sold out quickly... I think I saw one or two (the Vision? and maybe the Gaming OC???) for a so-so price....but, I didn't have enough $ yet anyway. Went out of stock/sold out and then 'returned' at a higher price - this is all on Newegg.
 
Bigbacon said:
wait a bit longer, prices are still dropping and availability is getting better. you might be able to get 3060 ti for less than 600 or more fairly soon. EVGA cards have been dropping a lot lately on their page just keep checking.
I should have answered the comment about miners - are mining cards worth mining? Also, regarding used cards - I thought warranties aren't transferable anymore? Any issues there?

3060 Ti for less than $600 here? Probably not. They are often almost $900 here. I guess that's why they're rarely sold out or out of stock? I think the EVGA webpage - is mostly for American buyers? I think Canadians can buy from there but get import fees - and currency conversion etc. - makes it so getting a card for 3rd party retailer might be better?
 
Mining GPUs can be worth buying. Some of them don't have video output but a lot do. Depends. I would look into a freight forwarding company that will receive your package and forward it to canada. Probably will only add $50 or so to the cost.
 
