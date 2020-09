RTX 3000 series for distributed computing.

I just watched the "live" presentation by Jensen. Here is a quick summary of the new RTX3000 series card. Nothing on distributed computing. Not even a mention on folding at home in which they are one of the corporate sponsors/donors. I'm guessing it will translate to improvement in crunching particularly on the power efficiency.Here is the pre-recorded official presentation by Nvidia and the webpage that summarizes the performance.Card summary:RTX 3080, Sept 17, $699RTX 3070, sometime in Oct, $499. According to Jensen, this card is comparable in performance as RTX 2080Ti.RTX 3090, Sept 24, $1499I'm guessing that 3070 and 3080 will be great cards for distributed computing