Rtx 2080 Super Waterforce Aorus or 2080 Ti ?

Hello guys. I am currently rocking on XBOX ONE X. But god damn that fps on Metro Exodus , eh i am crying.

I have a question. It will be my third pc with 2080 Ti.



My question is.

Is any sense to buy RTX 2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme? Or just buy RTX 2080 Super Waterforce?

640 $ is more expensive is 2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme.





After i saw all on console... I can even play on high details without rtx. lol Monitor is 1440P 144hz.

So is any sense to pay more for Ti or just stick with Super 2080?

Difference is like 8-12fps from youtube.