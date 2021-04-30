Routers with multiple 2.5gb ports?

justin_43

justin_43

I recently purchased a new cable modem with a 2.5gb port and connecting it directly my system with a 2.5Gbps NIC allows me to get speeds up to 1300MBps with Comcast gigabit internet. This is great except for the fact that my router (ASUS RT-AX88U) has 1 gig ports obviously. I ordered a 2.5Gb switch for my internal network, but to get the 1300MB internet speeds throughout my network I need a router with 2x 2.5Gb ports. I see quite a few with a single 2.5Gb WAN/LAN port, but I need one with 2 ports for LAN and WAN each. Do these exist? If not, would building a pfsense box with 2.5Gb NICs be an option? I have zero experience with that but would be willing to learn if that was the best or only option. Thanks for any input.
 
