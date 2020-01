joew333 said:

The risk is present if you 1) have remote access turned on in Administration (which is not a default setting) and 2) you also have the default root/admin user/password. No systematic security issue was found in Tomato, just bad password management by some users.



If you see any of these IP addresses or domains in your system log, you may have the infection.



46.149.233[.]35

68.66.253[.]100

185.61.149[.]22

hxxp://y.fd6fq54s6df541q23sdxfg[.]eu/nvr

hxxp://159.89.156[.]190/.y/pty1

hxxp://159.89.156[.]190/.y/pty3

hxxp://159.89.156[.]190/.y/pty5

hxxp://159.89.156[.]190/.y/pty6

s.shadow.mods[.]net

