Router Life Expectancy 2 years

I've had 3 middle-high end routers die in about 2 years each. By die I mean I start have a ton of dropped connections that replacing the router fixes.
This always seems to happen on the 2.4 GHz band and not the 5 Ghz band. that remains functioning fine. The 2.4 is the most used.
Just FYI, I live in a Brownstone layout condo. Six attached homes crammed right next each other. So we're dense, not apartment dense, but not anything like a traditional suburban neighborhood.
Just wondering is it the fighting with other routers causing the early death?
A couple of observations:
Somebody near me has uber signal strength. Using a WiFi Analyzer app, their signal is stronger in my house than my router including the room where the router is located.
No matter what channel I change my router to, a bunch of other WiFi signals align with my channel after days. One of these is my streaming device which I think has a private network going with its remote, but there's more of these that I can explain by my devices.
This always seems to happen on the 2.4 GHz band and not the 5 Ghz band. that remains functioning fine. The 2.4 is the most used.
Just FYI, I live in a Brownstone layout condo. Six attached homes crammed right next each other. So we're dense, not apartment dense, but not anything like a traditional suburban neighborhood.
Just wondering is it the fighting with other routers causing the early death?
A couple of observations:
Somebody near me has uber signal strength. Using a WiFi Analyzer app, their signal is stronger in my house than my router including the room where the router is located.
No matter what channel I change my router to, a bunch of other WiFi signals align with my channel after days. One of these is my streaming device which I think has a private network going with its remote, but there's more of these that I can explain by my devices.