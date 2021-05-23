Router Life Expectancy 2 years

Perhaps that fighting it hard on them, but what I'd be curious is if they work well as just an AP or do they still have problems. The other thing is that with that type of density, wireless sucks. I remember having 10x signals stronger than our own in our apartment once the occupancy went up. There were literally 100 APs on both bands--it was completely ridiculous. Didn't affect me because I'm wired everything, but my wife was complaining that we didn't have our same 150Mbps download. After trying everything, I just upgraded to 300Mbps for her to have her 150, haha.A couple of things that helped our wifi situation--leave the channels on auto--no need to even try setting anything because everything else is going to be constantly hopping around anyways and will step on your channel at some point. Better to leave everything to continuously hop as it did a better job of finding out how to keep the speeds up. Also, move as much as you can to 5Ghz if 2.4 is the primary problem. Again leaving stuff on auto as the others will also be on auto.Wire every thing you possibly can using whatever wired you can--powerlines, moca, long ethernet cable, whatever. The less stuff you have shouting in the air, the better (like that remote you can't do anything about.Increase your isp bandwidth if that's an issue. I would look at this as a last resort, but sometimes that's easier than changing people's minds.