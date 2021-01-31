So i been playing Rise Of The Triad 64 bit version ( ROTT) on steam its ok teh Original IS so much better though. Anyway playing thru the game and noticed some type of water reflected stuff on the floor ,puddles of water in game almost like RTX stuff.....,WAIT this wasnt here before and sure as HELL didnt look like this before EVER!!!!!!!!!!! NO updates to teh game or nothing new has changed on my pc except a clean install of windows latest drivers , windows updates etc......is it possible somehow something new in windows or nvidia drivers changed or updated something?