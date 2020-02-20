Rosewill mech keyboard (browns) RGB w/ Volume/Media controls - $50

Morphes
Pretty solid deal, they even have an open box for 43.
I've been using a Rosewill non RGB keyboard for years now and its been awesome. I can't speak for this specific keyboard but I bought one and can report when it comes in.
Looks like Kailh Brown switches
Original reddit post
Keyboard: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16823201120?Item=N82E16823201120
Also for $40 without media controls: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16823201111?Item=N82E16823201111
