Rosetta@home

If you are having problems uploading/downloading, this was posted on their front page.
Edit: I created an account called HardOCPtest so that anyone whom wanted to test or contribute anonymously could do so.
to attach a computer to your account without using the BOINC Manager.
To do so, install BOINC, create a file named account_boinc.bakerlab.org_rosetta.xml in the BOINC data directory, and set its contents to:
<account>
<master_url>www.http://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/</master_url>
<authenticator>3f202525440275967a6f88630ddd8a09</authenticator>
</account>
Jul 30, 2014
We are aware of significant network slow-down between the subnet upon which our servers sit and the Internet beyond the UW campus. We are working with the UW's Network Operations team to pinpoint the cause. We apologize for the frustration caused. -KEL
