Rosetta@home

If you are having problems uploading/downloading, this was posted on their front page.

Jul 30, 2014
We are aware of significant network slow-down between the subnet upon which our servers sit and the Internet beyond the UW campus. We are working with the UW's Network Operations team to pinpoint the cause. We apologize for the frustration caused. -KEL
Edit: I created an account called HardOCPtest so that anyone whom wanted to test or contribute anonymously could do so.

to attach a computer to your account without using the BOINC Manager.
To do so, install BOINC, create a file named account_boinc.bakerlab.org_rosetta.xml in the BOINC data directory, and set its contents to:
<account>
<master_url>www.http://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/</master_url>
<authenticator>3f202525440275967a6f88630ddd8a09</authenticator>
</account>

Looks like the issues have been resolved, if you can call it an issue - what actually appears to have happened is a huge swath of new users joined the project due to it now being bundled with a new DC platform and it caused a big logjam as their servers were pushed beyond their concurrent connection limits almost continuously. It's good news though if it means more cycles for a worthy cause!
 
Charity Engine has been around for a while now (at least a few years). For some reason I was thinking it was already attached to Rosetta@home. Was this just recently attached or was it that CE just wasn't requesting work?
 
I have hit my 1 million point goal. On to the next one. :D
 
Looks like they took their servers down for a few days to migrate. When they come back up they should finally be using the updated BOINC server code.
 
There hasn't been a lot to report on this project for a while. Since my last post they added virtualbox work units but over all the project seems to struggle supplying enough work for everyone off and on. The biggest news update is that they are currently testing a new application that utilizes nVidia cards (windows) at their RALPH@home test project. So far, all work units have errored out and it seems to mostly use CPU.

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/forum_thread.php?id=15261#109296
 
I've been running Rosetta on a box or two the past week or so. Nothing special, but, I've not seen the GPU stuff, specifically.

Mostly CPU beta WU's.

Going to switch up this week due to the BG Sprint that starts in two days.
 
