Rosetta@Home - [H]

Looking good there Linden, getting Roseta to run on a MP rig is not the easiest of tasks due to the resource requirements of it. You are doing much better than I can with Roseta I tip my hat to you.

.
 
Grandpa, maybe I just got lucky, with respect to resource allocation. I set each machine to run World Community Grid and Rosetta and only those projects. I assign 50% resource share to each project in BOINC Manager.
 
So how is it "we" don't have a Rosetta accomplishments thread? :) Guess because they don't have badges. :p

I crossed 1M points (1,017,232 to be exact) on June 28th after starting on the 14th for the Pentathalon challenge. Good enough for #10 on the team leader board, but man, it's way down there in comparison to Linden and Brilong! (y)
 
Great job guys. And yes Linden has been pretty solid for us at both projects.

We didn't have an accomplishments thread because you didn't make it duh...lol Feel free and I will add it to the DC-List thread for reference.
 
I'll be honest, I appreciate the recognition. Still crunching with the [H]orde as part of the 4P Mafia - 50% resources to Rosetta, 50% to WCG. These aging beasts can still kick some butt.

(I'll try not to get a big head. My wife would notice right away!)
 
Yeah... I'm sending sc0tty8 his 4P back. Cutting back for the new kiddo and possibly upgrading a few that I'm keeping.
 
Lol that is funny, but alas not I. My RAC is 303.7 right now...lol
 
My 1M Rosetta badge :D

There are still some WUs that are still scoring very high (compare to the usual WUs).

upload_2018-2-5_7-54-9.png
 
Interesting news on a gift to Institute of Protein Design of University of Washington (Rosetta @home) to work on advancing Rosetta software.
The gift comes in two parts:

  • $5.6 million to refine and advance Rosetta, the software platform for protein design originally developed at UW
  • $5.7 million for the institute’s program to develop a universal flu vaccine.
Click to expand...
I'm hoping that they do consider creating GPU application, though it wasn't specifically mentioned in the article on what is means by "refine and advance Rosetta" software and how they plan to do it.
 
There is a short video interview (5:47 mins) with Dr Baker. At about 1:35 he briefly mentions about improving computational methods for designing proteins but lack details. At about 4:45 he thanks Rosetta@H volunteers.
 
Started crunching since Feb 5. Just passed 3M mark last week. I'll continue for a while till the outbreak subsides.
 
