Rokid Air AR glasses/Personal viewer 85g

Kickstarted these last year and it arrived last week. Works well for screen mirroring for protected contents like streaming Netflix, etc long as you have a USB-C DP device. I'm using my iPad Pro 2018 and I tried it with my friend's Samsung S20. Outdoor or in a well lit room, you will be able to see through the prism but indoor, the images looks really good unless you have a well lit light color background. The 1920x1080 display colors are very vivid and the is pretty bright. It also have adjustable focus up to -5.00D so most near sighted people should be able to use them. Small problem with iOS USB-C device is that audio will always run at full volume as iOS have no volume control when using screen mirroring. Only solution is to use a set of BT ear buds or headphone (which you probably should to have better audio). I'm fairly happy with them for the price I paid but they're now out of kickstarter and the price on Indiegogo is quite a bit higher so you have to decide if they're worth the cost.iOS devices with lightning port or Android devices without USB-C DP. you will still be able to screen mirror through their adapter box either via WiFi or direct using lightning to USB (Data) cable but you won't be able to watch protected contents as you'll run into problem with HDCP. Youtube and other non HDCP streaming works fine.Pros: Really light weight at 85g, fairly comfortable to wear for extended period of time. I watched 2 episode of ST Discovery with no eyes or head strain. You're also more aware of your surrounding as it's not an enclosed system and you can probably wear them out in public without getting a lot of notice. If you want a large screen experience while on the go, this is probably the most comfortable and least attention gathering.Cons: HDCP problem with iOS lightning devices or Android devices without USB-C DP. No way to power your device when direct connect using USB-C cable unless your device have wireless charging but you'll still need to provide a power source with wireless charging. The manufacturer did posted an update that they're working on USB-C cable with another USB-C power input port.I also just funded a pair 5K 3DOF (which is enough for the few driving/flight sims that I want to play) set of VR that only weights 200g here, will see how they turn out