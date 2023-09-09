Psycrow
Hi
I have been looking high and low for this ROG Swift PG27UQR monitor to be released in EU where i live.
And now it seems like it has been released. So befor ei buy it, then i want to hear peoples onions...i mean opinions
I know its 27" but im not sure 32" is something for me. I have allways been on 27"
Bigger is not allways better
Do anyone have it ?
https://rog.asus.com/dk/monitors/27-to-31-5-inches/rog-swift-pg27uqr-model/spec/
