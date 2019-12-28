Rog Swift PG27UQ LED Control

Hello guys. I wanted to post this in the Asus forums but it keeps looping me through some captcha make a user id screen and wont let me make one or use what I already have. I just got a PG27UQ monitor and was wondering if anyone knows how the heck I am supposed to change the LED colors from the default red to one of the other options? I have color options in the on screen menu but none of them change anything. The only option that seems to do anything is turn the lighting off completely or on with red. I tried installing the AURA software but every time I try to apply a new setting it freezes up indefinitely. I would really like to change the color to green but at the moment I just have it turned off due to these issues.