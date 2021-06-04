ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING defect pin on socket

Hello guys, as the title says I have a brand new ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING.
Don't ask me how was possible but one of the pins is missing (actually was bended and I have removed it with a penset). Position E-35 on the Pinout picture.
My question is this, i plan to buy i9990K. It would work with that missing pin? From what I figured out the missing pin is a VCC on Caffeelake Pinout. I also want to do a small overclock.
I can test with a i5-8400 cpu right now but i dont' want to damage the cpu...
What you suggest? how the missing ground will affect the performance of the cpu? If this is not reliable i plan to change the socket with a new one.
Thanks!
 

return it.
 
