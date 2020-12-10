Rog Strix X470-F Gaming Issues

I had to RMA my Motherboard because it was acting funny. It was replaced and Asus sent me a motherboard with physical damage. I sent it back and they sent me another unit that didn't work properly. So, I am RMA'ing again...but I am kind of out of love with ASUS. I am considering just getting a new board and selling the replacement board when it comes. If I was going to do a lateral move or move up one level, which motherboard would you recommend for a 3900x? There are so many options and I find it hard to make a decision.