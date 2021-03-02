I am not sure if this is the place to post this but I'm having a battle between Ubisoft launcher and my ROG live services. Ubisoft thinks that it's a cheat so I can't launch unless I turn it off. This is my second ROG motherboard and Ubisoft had no problem with my last pc but it's not having it with this one. It's a small quarrel really. I lose and I go turn off my live services and I can get in. I've contacted Ubisoft numerous times to find out why and what goes with this but I get no reply so I thought maybe someone here can tell me

why they are seeing this as a cheat. I've looked up ROG live services to see what it is and how it can be perceived as a cheat. I found lots on non answers and this: Some malware camouflages itself as ROGLiveService.exe, particularly when located in the C:\Windows or C:\Windows\System32 folder. So based on that I guess they just throw out the baby with the bath water?