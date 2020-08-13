Rockstar is rolling back Red Dead Online’s disastrous patch

erek
(Courtesy of KarateBob )
"“An update to Red Dead Online intended to provide security improvements and address connection errors unintentionally introduced a range of issues including connection problems, low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks as well as others on PS4 and Xbox One,” the page reads. “We have reverted back to the previous version on those platforms, initially launched on July 28.”
The rollback should hopefully stabilize the game, and Rockstar promises to iron out any lingering wrinkles through future updates. Bye, bald man. We hardly knew ye."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/8/13/2...-update-rollback-bald-man-naturalist-rockstar
