Rockstar is rolling back Red Dead Online’s disastrous patch

"“An update to Red Dead Online intended to provide security improvements and address connection errors unintentionally introduced a range of issues including connection problems, low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks as well as others on PS4 and Xbox One,” the page reads. “We have reverted back to the previous version on those platforms, initially launched on July 28.”

The rollback should hopefully stabilize the game, and Rockstar promises to iron out any lingering wrinkles through future updates. Bye, bald man. We hardly knew ye."

https://www.polygon.com/2020/8/13/2...-update-rollback-bald-man-naturalist-rockstar
 
I really wish Rockstar would start separating the online and SP portions of their games into separate games.

It sounds like this might not even affect the PC version but I've been surprised and annoyed by how many of their frequent patches to add online content end up causing issues for the SP portion.
 
Until the patch on Monday, the game would randomly crash on me, in the PC version of the MP/Online part of the game. Even on PC the latest patch has borked more than it fixed. It was more stable connection wise but horses were completely useless, they would just spaz out when trying to ride them. Spawns were low just as in console versions. Toss in online hackers in PC version and yeah... its just pointless to play.

The whole update on 7/28 has been just pure idiocy from Rockstar. I hadn't played in probably two months and the game had been rock solid stability wise for 4-5 months before that.
 
