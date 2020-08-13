Rockstar is rolling back Red Dead Online’s disastrous patch

Until the patch on Monday, the game would randomly crash on me, in the PC version of the MP/Online part of the game. Even on PC the latest patch has borked more than it fixed. It was more stable connection wise but horses were completely useless, they would just spaz out when trying to ride them. Spawns were low just as in console versions. Toss in online hackers in PC version and yeah... its just pointless to play.The whole update on 7/28 has been just pure idiocy from Rockstar. I hadn't played in probably two months and the game had been rock solid stability wise for 4-5 months before that.