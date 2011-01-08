  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
RocketRaid 4320, restore factory defaults?

I bought a rocketraid 4320 off of ebay. On boot up there is no screen to prompt me to get into the card's bios.

I installed the windows software, and the default user name/pw does not work.

I've gone through the manual and I also have spent time googling but I cannot find a solution. I am a little bummed out:(
 
Ok I flashed the controller and now I can get into it at bootup but cannot change the password:(
 
I have uninstalled and reinstalled the in-band management software like many sites suggest and this does nothing.

If I try to log in as supervisor, in the card bios, it does hot take the default password of hpt.

:(
 
EnderW said:
contact the seller and ask for password?
Did, they are an IT recycler so I am not too optimistic, especially since it's right at the edge of the 30 day return.

I am just at ends, I spent about 2 hours searching google. Within 9 min of me posting this thread, it's the first hit on google:rolleyes:

Going over the pcb, it doesn't look like there is a jumper to clear anything. I can't find any switches for the flashing app to perhaps do a "flash and restore factory defaults".

The readme file that comes with the firmware is less than helpful. The manuals refer to only a default password with no password recovery/reset method.
 
you could also try contacting highpoint
and if all else fails, return the card or file a claim with paypal
 
:( not what I wanted to hear. if I gotta return it any. thing else I should look at?
 
sc0tty8 said:
:( not what I wanted to hear. if I gotta return it any. thing else I should look at?
honestly I don't know a lot about RAID cards
I had a 4320 a while back when I was testing SSDs and it seemed pretty nice
it seems like LSI cards are pretty popular lately
 
I got a file from the seller to set it to factory defaults however I have no idea how to use it. The file name is rr43xxfs.blz, and from what I find is this would be used with a mac flashing utility.
 
I suppose I should update this, I did get a file from highpoint for this and did get it taken care of.
 
Hi, How did you fix the rocketraid? I have the exact same problem. a 4320 I bought is not recognized in the BIOS
 
Can any one provide firmware to flash rocketraid4320.. I can't find it anywhere on the web or highpoint website.
if anyone has the firmware please share it
 
