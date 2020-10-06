Rock Pi X - Moved to Small Form Factor subforum

Rock Pi X B4E32 SBC/ Mini PC - Intel Atom x5-Z8350

CPU with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM,

32GB eMMC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PD 2.0, QC 3.0 and PoE support





To Purchase 10/10/2020

Same form factor as the Rasberry Pi, but it uses a more powerful x86 intel processor with onboard graphics that is clocked @500hmzI'll be getting one of these to run emulators on. Same CPU as the Atomic Pi had, which was a good system but very hard to set up due to limited RAM and poor driver support.