Rob's HTPC Setup (CableCard, Touchscreen LCD, etc..) PICS!

Last month I purchased a m9300t desktop with Digital Cable Support from HP & 1 ATI Digital Cable Tuner. First thing I did was remove the internals of the PC and transferred them to a Ahanix MCE701 HTPC case (http://www.ahanix.com/products/mce/mce_701.php) a series of upgrades then followed.
- Upgraded PSU to PC Power & Cooling 750 watts
- Added 2 320GB Hard drives for recordings
- Upgraded the memory to 4GB of ram (2GB x 2) from 2GB
Last week I added the Sony CT100 for sound. Anyway, here are a few pictures (I suck at photography)
TV is a 50" 1080i TV made by Hitachi
The CableCard allows me to get premium HD channels in Windows Vista (HBO HD, TNT HD, Spike Tv etc..)
The sound bar fits perfectly on the entertainment stand.
ATI Tuner
Im still trying to get the damn touch screen to work, It works when the PC is hooked up to a DVI monitor but it wont work when out putting via HDMI.. I'll figure it out eventually.
I really haven't had issues with using CableCard, everything has been running smooth so far. Im pretty happy
TO DO LIST:
1. Organize the wires
2. Buy 1 Internal CableCard Tuner & another USB one (3 tuners total!)
3. Install Plugins (EmuCenter, MCE Weather, Outlook Email etc...)
4. Set up webguide (allows you to remotely view live and recorded TV, http://www.asciiexpress.com/webguide/)
5. Purchase IP Security Cameras and integrate them into Media Center (mControl)
6. Replaced the 2 320GB HDD's with 3 1TB HDD's
7. Build Rackmount Storage Server (so I can store all my recordings on a server running windows home server)
8. Buy 3 xbox360's and use them has extenders (So I can share content throughout my house)
Stay tune for updates
