Rob's HTPC Setup (CableCard, Touchscreen LCD, etc..) PICS!

Alright, so pretty much I been lagging on my "To do" list. I work with computers for a living, last thing I want to do is come home and mess around with computers some moreLast week I received another MCE 701 Touch screen case from Mr. Heatware (Shout out to Karaktu) and I decided to build another HTPC with some spare parts.Pictures (Yes, these are crappy, I know)I placed a hard drive in the media card area.(Under the DVD-ROM)Specs for HTPCGeneric LGA775 MotherboardE6600 Core 2 Duo2GB RamATI 3450Earthwatts 430 PSUSamsung DVD-Rom3 x 500GB SATA HDD1 x 320GB SATA HDD (OS Drive)I dont even know what to do with this one, In other related news....I bought a Optoma HD70 (Dont know why, Impulse buy) I guess im building a home theater now.And, I received my motherboard for my "Digital Media Server"I got this board for pretty cheap (Thank you Craigslist) I dont know the model number but this board is pulled from a HP server, it runs on Intel's 5000X ChipsetI got the following installed so far.Single XEON CPU 5150 (2.66GHZ)4GB of FB-DIMM Memory (Hynix Brand)Still need:Rackmount CasePSUHDD's (Duh)Blu-ray drive (For ripping movies)Raid Card