RISC-V Vector ISA Support Slated For Linux 6.5

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Dec 19, 2005
Nice!

"SiFive has been working on this RISC-V Vector support for the Linux kernel going back to last year for this modern implementation. While the V extension was in draft form, there was even other kernel patches proposed going back to 2020. Concurrently there has been the RISC-V Vector preparations also going into the relevant open-source compiler toolchain components.
The milestone now achieved is that the RISC-V Vector ISA support for the Linux kernel has been merged by maintainer Palmer Dabbelt into the riscv/linux.git's for-next branch. With it making the for-next branch, it should in turn be submitted to mainline with the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel merge window as part of the RISC-V port updates for this next kernel cycle."

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/RISC-V-Vector-ISA-For-Linux-6.5
 
Dope!!!!
This should simplify many of the RetroArch and Emulation projects out there.

Yeah I know there are more practical and educational reasons to want those RiscV-based SBCs, but finding a more available and updated alternative to the Pi4 is just fun.
 
