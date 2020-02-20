Ring, 2FA, and a Win for Consumers

Auer

Auer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,336
Today, Amazon announced that two-factor authentication (2FA) is now mandatory for all Ring users. In recent months, several stories have emerged about Ring users being hacked, harassed, and spied on. This extra layer of security will help prevent further episodes.

This is positive news for consumers — and proves that even the mightiest tech companies will respond to consumer pressure. We often feel helpless about the state of online privacy and security. But when a movement of consumers, nonprofits, and journalists reaches critical mass, we can push consumer tech in a better direction.

foundation.mozilla.org

Ring, 2FA, and a Win for Consumers

Mozilla is a global nonprofit dedicated to keeping the Internet a global public resource that is open and accessible to all.
foundation.mozilla.org foundation.mozilla.org
 
D

Dead Parrot

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 4, 2013
Messages
2,707
I predict a lot fewer logins to Ring accounts. Attempt login to Ring account with account and password. Get message about 2FA. Login to email to retrieve Ring code. Email requires 2FA sent to text capable device because security. Retrieve email code to login to email. Retrieve Ring code. Enter code into Ring screen. Discover session has timed out due to too much elapsed time.... Could be worse. The text device could require 2FA as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top