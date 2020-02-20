Auer
Today, Amazon announced that two-factor authentication (2FA) is now mandatory for all Ring users. In recent months, several stories have emerged about Ring users being hacked, harassed, and spied on. This extra layer of security will help prevent further episodes.
This is positive news for consumers — and proves that even the mightiest tech companies will respond to consumer pressure. We often feel helpless about the state of online privacy and security. But when a movement of consumers, nonprofits, and journalists reaches critical mass, we can push consumer tech in a better direction.
Ring, 2FA, and a Win for Consumers
