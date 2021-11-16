Riing quad case fans screws

Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 515
I bought the riing quad 140 mm case fans but one of the fans would not let me tighten all the screws since i had to install it and the screw hole got expandet..
Is there any better or thicker case fan screws to fix this ?
The fan is installed and sticks to the case, but i would rather have to tighten en, so it dont come loose.
