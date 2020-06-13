Right angled PCIe extender that fits under a GPU?

Hello all, im trying to locate a PCIe ribbon extension that I can have plugged in underneath a GPU (2 slot card covers both X16 slots....great design) and im not having much luck. I found this:Which looks similar to what I need, and I translated one of the reviews and it seemed like they said they were using it for a similar purpose as me (they also called it a tablecloth, so im not sure) But that cable is (expensive) limited to X1 PCIe, which doesnt matter a ton especially since the board is PCIe 3, but I would like to use it for a GPU, so at least X8 would be nice.Anyone know where I could find somthing like that?Thank you,Smoblikat