Rift S / Quest retail buying tips

Just got my rift S
yesterday last week from Best Buy after three weeks of trying!
My experience using stock trackers:
StockInformer - works for Amazon Walmart and Newegg
NowInStock - doesn't work for anything
Zoolert - works for Amazon and BestBuy (used this to get my rift)
Best of luck! Make an account on each website with your CC info stored so you can checkout fast. You're competing against price gauging bots!
Bonus - here's a python script I wrote to track stock with selenium. Probably broken but if anyone wants a starting point here it is:
Code:
from selenium import webdriver
from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import Select
from selenium.webdriver.common.keys import Keys
import webbrowser
import time
options = webdriver.ChromeOptions()
options.add_argument('--ignore-certificate-errors')
options.add_argument("--test-type")
#options.add_argument("--headless")
driver = webdriver.Chrome(r'PUT YOUR CHROMEDRIVER HERE',chrome_options=options)
rift_site = 'https://www.oculus.com/rift-s/where-to-buy/'
walmart_site = 'https://www.walmart.com/ip/Oculus-Rift-S-PC-Powered-VR-Gaming-Headset/231668381'
bestbuy_site = 'https://www.bestbuy.com/site/oculus-rift-s-pc-powered-vr-gaming-headset-black/6343150.p?skuId=6343150'
microsoft_site = 'https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/Oculus-Rift-S/8VBM8NH7HWWK?icid=oculusrift_hero_pdp_522019&activetab=pivot%3aoverviewtab'
lenovo_site = 'https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/brands/oculus/'
newegg_site = 'https://www.newegg.com/oculus-rift-s-head-mounted-display/p/N82E16826910011'
bh_site = 'https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503556-REG/oculus_301_00178_01_rift_s_pc_powered.html'
amazon_site = 'https://www.amazon.com/Oculus-Rift-PC-Powered-Gaming-Headset-pc/dp/B07PTMKYS7'
#webbrowser.open_new(rift_site)
i=0
while i < 32:
driver.delete_all_cookies()
#time.sleep(3)
#driver.get(newegg_site)
#time.sleep(3)
#newegg_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('btn btn-message').text
#if newegg_stock == "OUT OF STOCK" or newegg_stock == "COMING SOON":
# newegg_stock = "Out of stock"
#else:
# webbrowser.open_new(newegg_site)
#print('Newegg website stock: ' + newegg_stock)
time.sleep(3)
driver.get(rift_site)
time.sleep(3)
rift_stock = driver.find_element_by_id('u_0_2').text
if rift_stock == "Out of Stock" or rift_stock == "Notify Me":
rift_stock = "Out of stock"
else:
webbrowser.open_new(rift_site)
print('Rift website stock: ' + rift_stock)
time.sleep(3)
driver.get(walmart_site)
time.sleep(3)
walmart_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('display-block-xs').text
if walmart_stock != 'Out of stock':
webbrowser.open_new(walmart_site)
print('Walmart website stock: ' + walmart_stock)
#time.sleep(2)
#driver.get(bestbuy_site)
#time.sleep(2)
#bestbuy_stock = driver.find_element_by_xpath(
# '/html/body/div[4]/main/div[1]/div[3]/div[2]/div/div/div[6]/div[2]/div/div/button').text
#print('BestBuy website stock: ' + bestbuy_stock)
time.sleep(3)
driver.get(microsoft_site)
time.sleep(5)
microsoft_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('pi-overflow-ctrl').text
if microsoft_stock != 'Out of stock':
webbrowser.open_new(microsoft_site)
print('Microsoft website stock: ' + microsoft_stock)
time.sleep(3)
driver.get(lenovo_site)
time.sleep(3)
lenovo_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('shop-now-button').text
if lenovo_stock == "Out of Stock":
lenovo_stock = "Out of stock"
else:
webbrowser.open_new(rift_site)
print('Lenovo website stock: ' + lenovo_stock)
time.sleep(3)
driver.get(bh_site)
time.sleep(3)
bh_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('statusMedium_VpyCKnfW0btM2BEP_hO-e').text
if bh_stock == "Back-Ordered":
bh_stock = "Out of stock"
else:
webbrowser.open_new(bh_site)
print('BH website stock: ' + bh_stock)
time.sleep(3)
driver.get(amazon_site)
time.sleep(3)
amazon_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('a-color-price').text
print('Amazon website stock: ' + amazon_stock)
driver.get('chrome://settings/clearBrowserData')
driver.find_element_by_xpath('//settings-ui').send_keys(Keys.RETURN)
time.sleep(600)
print('-----------------------------------------')
print('')
driver.quit()