Rift S / Quest retail buying tips

yesterday

Code: from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import Select from selenium.webdriver.common.keys import Keys import webbrowser import time options = webdriver.ChromeOptions() options.add_argument('--ignore-certificate-errors') options.add_argument("--test-type") #options.add_argument("--headless") driver = webdriver.Chrome(r'PUT YOUR CHROMEDRIVER HERE',chrome_options=options) rift_site = 'https://www.oculus.com/rift-s/where-to-buy/' walmart_site = 'https://www.walmart.com/ip/Oculus-Rift-S-PC-Powered-VR-Gaming-Headset/231668381' bestbuy_site = 'https://www.bestbuy.com/site/oculus-rift-s-pc-powered-vr-gaming-headset-black/6343150.p?skuId=6343150' microsoft_site = 'https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/Oculus-Rift-S/8VBM8NH7HWWK?icid=oculusrift_hero_pdp_522019&activetab=pivot%3aoverviewtab' lenovo_site = 'https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/brands/oculus/' newegg_site = 'https://www.newegg.com/oculus-rift-s-head-mounted-display/p/N82E16826910011' bh_site = 'https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503556-REG/oculus_301_00178_01_rift_s_pc_powered.html' amazon_site = 'https://www.amazon.com/Oculus-Rift-PC-Powered-Gaming-Headset-pc/dp/B07PTMKYS7' #webbrowser.open_new(rift_site) i=0 while i < 32: driver.delete_all_cookies() #time.sleep(3) #driver.get(newegg_site) #time.sleep(3) #newegg_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('btn btn-message').text #if newegg_stock == "OUT OF STOCK" or newegg_stock == "COMING SOON": # newegg_stock = "Out of stock" #else: # webbrowser.open_new(newegg_site) #print('Newegg website stock: ' + newegg_stock) time.sleep(3) driver.get(rift_site) time.sleep(3) rift_stock = driver.find_element_by_id('u_0_2').text if rift_stock == "Out of Stock" or rift_stock == "Notify Me": rift_stock = "Out of stock" else: webbrowser.open_new(rift_site) print('Rift website stock: ' + rift_stock) time.sleep(3) driver.get(walmart_site) time.sleep(3) walmart_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('display-block-xs').text if walmart_stock != 'Out of stock': webbrowser.open_new(walmart_site) print('Walmart website stock: ' + walmart_stock) #time.sleep(2) #driver.get(bestbuy_site) #time.sleep(2) #bestbuy_stock = driver.find_element_by_xpath( # '/html/body/div[4]/main/div[1]/div[3]/div[2]/div/div/div[6]/div[2]/div/div/button').text #print('BestBuy website stock: ' + bestbuy_stock) time.sleep(3) driver.get(microsoft_site) time.sleep(5) microsoft_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('pi-overflow-ctrl').text if microsoft_stock != 'Out of stock': webbrowser.open_new(microsoft_site) print('Microsoft website stock: ' + microsoft_stock) time.sleep(3) driver.get(lenovo_site) time.sleep(3) lenovo_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('shop-now-button').text if lenovo_stock == "Out of Stock": lenovo_stock = "Out of stock" else: webbrowser.open_new(rift_site) print('Lenovo website stock: ' + lenovo_stock) time.sleep(3) driver.get(bh_site) time.sleep(3) bh_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('statusMedium_VpyCKnfW0btM2BEP_hO-e').text if bh_stock == "Back-Ordered": bh_stock = "Out of stock" else: webbrowser.open_new(bh_site) print('BH website stock: ' + bh_stock) time.sleep(3) driver.get(amazon_site) time.sleep(3) amazon_stock = driver.find_element_by_class_name('a-color-price').text print('Amazon website stock: ' + amazon_stock) driver.get('chrome://settings/clearBrowserData') driver.find_element_by_xpath('//settings-ui').send_keys(Keys.RETURN) time.sleep(600) print('-----------------------------------------') print('') driver.quit()

Posted on my reddit account as well:Just got my rift Slast week from Best Buy after three weeks of trying!My experience using stock trackers:- works for Amazon Walmart and Newegg- doesn't work for anything- works for Amazon and BestBuy (used this to get my rift)Best of luck! Make an account on each website with your CC info stored so you can checkout fast. You're competing against price gauging bots!Bonus - here's a python script I wrote to track stock with selenium. Probably broken but if anyone wants a starting point here it is: