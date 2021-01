Starfalcon said: Behold the Tt Superorb, the opposite of your PI heatsink. A bigger and crappier version of the golden orb of core cracking fame. Bought one of these to use on a 1 ghz Tbird back in the day, it was extremely noisy and could not keep the proc from nearly overheating. Click to expand...

ahh the orbz! I remember that craze lol. Wanted one, never had one and I don't think I was missing much in retrospect. I did have a couple "flower" coolers thoughIf I'm remembering right, didn't the Orb cooler thing start with people modding HP PA-RISC heatsinks for Athlon, and then Thermaltake jumped in with a native socket A version? Or was thatA even? Those were the good 'ol days, when taking a hacksaw or dremel to one's expensive kit was considered 1337 and not low-class