Riddle me this: Better IPC?

You brought up storage as the reason not to look at the actual number Super Pi gives you as your result and instead view loop 24. That's the only reason I brought it up. I'm not even sure that's accurate as I ran the test from a mechanical hard drive in my case.You mean; How do I know Super Pi doesn't translate to game performance? Because it doesn't. There is a big difference between what's done in a game engine and calculating Pi over and over again. Also, experience tells me that modern processors are faster than older ones even if Super Pi doesn't really showcase this. There are plenty of other benchmarks and applications that do.For example, cache sizes and cache design greatly impact game performance. This is literally how AMD raised the performance of its Ryzen 3000 series to be much more in line with Intel's gaming performance than its 2000 series was. AMD even calls the increased L3 cache; "Gamecache."Changes in that benchmark and changes in Super Pi are coincidental. I'd be willing to bet they do not correlate into anything useful. Meaning, you can't use Super Pi as an indicator for how many FPS your going to get under xyz circumstance. It's the same for something far more sophisticated like 3D Mark, which is actually designed for that purpose. The variables that impact it do not necessarily translate to games. You can't say I get 8056 3D Marks, so I can get 120FPS in CoD:MW 2019. It simply doesn't work that way. Again, calculating Pi isn't the same as running a game engine. That goes for any engine.For Super Pi? Yeah, I'd think so. Clock speed is going to matter here more than anything and the architectural changes made since Sandy Bridge are probably not going to have much of an impact here. Calculating Pi is a pretty simple task. It's hard on the CPU in a sense, but it doesn't utilize that much of it. Again, this is why you can't look at Super Pi results as an indicator of game performance. You are comparing Apples and 1973 Mustang II's. There is nothing meaningful in the comparison.I brought up the other things because those other things you aren't interested in can and do directly impact game performance. Again, Super Pi doesn't make sense as an indicator of game performance. You are putting way too much stock in it. Again, your misinformed in thinking that Super Pi in anyway shape or form has any bearing on how different CPU's behave in games. My Super Pi times are similar on my 10980XE and the 9900K. However, the latter is far better at actually playing games.What I said wasn't anFirst off, I wouldn't recommend an Intel processor in most cases right now. Secondly, I am trying to make a point that Super Pi doesn't mean jack shit in the realm of gaming. How do I know this? Its simple. I've literally been reviewing and working with this hardware for more than two decades. I've had all of these generations of CPU's on my test bench and I can tell you that the benchmarks show case the differences and how far we've come. Sure, its not the same as taking a Pentium III at 233MHz and comparing it to one at 1GHz, but there has been major advancements since Sandy Bridge. Many of those advances will impact your gaming experience.It seems I'm the one who hit the raw nerve.Tuning every game is pretty much the same. You find out what settings have the most impact on performance and decide what trade offs to make regarding performance vs. visual fidelity. As for the hardware side, its not that complicated. You get your CPU, RAM and GPU running as fast as possible while being stable. The only part of the equation that's difficult to manage sometimes are the game settings themselves. Certain shadow options or other features may impact one engine more than another in terms of performance, but due to implementation, may or may not impact visuals very much.The data is what it is. I'm curious to see what his findings are. Either way, I'm still fairly certain that Super Pi can't be used as a meaningful benchmark for determining game performance. This is where you've seriously gone wrong here. Even if the 9900K isn't much faster with this game than your 2600K, it still wouldn't prove that Super Pi is a good metric to go by. Again, the Super Pi benchmark results are virtually the same between my 10980XE and the 9900K. Yet, for gaming, the latter is considerably better in most cases. While average frame rates may report the same, getting into the lows, maximums and frame times, you'll see that the 10980XE is in some cases, vastly inferior to the 9900K. In other words, if all I get out of you two is an average frame rate for each system, I won't be convinced because that by itself is virtually meaningless.i actually test performance for a living and I don't limit my scope to a single ancient game or ancient hardware. I don't judge hardware's viability for gaming by a benchmark that has nothing to do with gaming that wasn't designed as a metric for gaming performance in the first place.