Riddle me this: Better IPC?

There has been a lot of hype lately surrounding the new Ryzens "beating Intel", but after reading several reviews of both AMD and Intel offerings I can't help thinking "all sizzle and no steak". This is with a few personal caveats:
1) I generally don't play modern games, and only one that I do play that is multicore won't max out a 4c/8t CPU.
2) Games I do play tend to be simulations and are single thread heavy.
- in my experience, the 32M SuperPI bench below tracks differences quite nicely.
3) Generally don't do multicore stuff.
So, on multicore stuff, definite improvement in performance and cost since the lowly 2600K circa 2011. However, on single core, there really doesn't seem to be much improvement at all. I've got a 2600K on an Asus Maximus IV Extreme with 16GB of Samsung low latency DDR-1600 memory that can do 2133. I looked around for some SuperPI32 benchmarks on the web and benchmarked my machine as well as my Dell 8700 at work:
402.52 : 2600K Asus MIVE 5.1G 1866 Low Latency Memory (not stable for every day)
403.18 : 2600K Asus MIVE 5.0G 2133 Auto Memory
404.14 : 2600K Asus MIVE 5.0G 1866 Low Latency Memory
410.19 : 2600K Asus MIVE 5.0G 1866 Auto Memory
412.39 : OC I9-9900K
412.46 : Bjorn3d I9-9900K
424.57 : 2600K Asus MIVE 4.7G 2133 Auto Memory
437.81 : Bjorn3d I7-8700K
463.58 : Dell Optiplex 5060 I7-8700
529.08 : OC 3700x
Bjorn3d from here: https://bjorn3d.com/2018/10/intel-core-i9-9900k-review/8/
OC from here: https://www.overclockers.com/amd-ryzen-9-3900x-and-ryzen-7-3700x-cpu-review/
1866 Low Latency is 9-9-9-27
2133 Auto I believe is 11-11-11-33, I just left the setting on auto
2600K air cooled with some Thermalright TRUE, variable vcore max 1.4V (1.437V to hit 5.1G).
Video card is 1070TI even though that really doesn't matter here.
My 2600K is just a game machine running Win7, so I'm not running any of the Spectre or Meltdown "fixes" and perhaps this is why the results above show an 8 year old system beating modern HW on a single threaded benchmark. I also don't see AMD beating Intel just yet.
If I ever get hooked on some demanding multi-core game perhaps my attitude will change, but with an upgrade at this point requiring motherboard, memory, and CPU the bank for the buck just isn't there and the wallet stays closed. To me, the CPU market feels very much like when Intel was recalling 1.1G P3s and the year or so before AMD launched the 1.4G T-Bird.
Feel free to pick at the thinking behind this as I'm curious what others think. At this point, I have no reason to care about multithread beyond 4 cores, so not so curious about 4+ cores at this time.
-Mike
