I have Corsair Carbine Air 540 and in it, an Aorus X570 Ultra. For the longest time I've been wanting to swap out the fans that came with the case and add some RGB ones, but Corsair nomenclature for everything is very confusing.



Right now, I'd like to add 3 140mm RGB fans to the case and my motherboard has two addressable RGB headers and two RGB headers.



What's the best setup that I can get for this? I'd like to balance low noise with mid-high CFM and at a decent price.



Eventually, I would like to swap out the 2 120mm fans on my H100i v2 and maybe add some LED strips in there, depending on how it looks with swapping out fans.



I see Corsair has these modules called Lighting Node Pro or other controller. I can't tell what the difference between them is.



Any guidance is appreciated!