RGB RAM Control Software - Problem - Solution - Problem

MB: Gigabyte B450 ITXRAM: GSkill Trident RGB 3200.So, at first I couldn't get the Gigabyte Fusion software to identify my RAM, even though it says it is compatible with the Fusion software on the Gigabyte website.I tried G Skills own software and the same thing.It seems you have to do an uninstall of some drivers that prevent the software from working - all of them, even G Skills'. After cleaning using G SKills BAT file, they say yu should be able to use any software you want to control the RAM modules, including ASUS, GIGABYTE, ETC.It worked. The Gigabyte Fusion software picked up the RAM and I can control it. Kind of.For the most part, it does everything and syncs with the other aspects of the MB RGB controls/devices.Problem: The Fusion software won't decrease the RAM LED Brightness. It does everything else, but no brightness control for the RAM. It's WFO. Any ideas?