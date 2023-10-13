Review of (and discussion of problems with) the new 7040 motherboard for Framework laptops

https://zach.codes/p/a-developers-review-framework-13
Lot of stuff that doesn't quite work yet, but they're improving, especially in Linux. Some complaints about guides being spread out across multiple pages. Then, there's this, which I think might be of interest here:
It sounds to me like he's saying he's using the laptop with an external monitor.
The first night as I am writing this, I did some coding work, had it on performance mode, had it sitting with the lid closed during the day, and started out with a 90% charge limit that I set in the BIOS.
I closed the lid at 16% and in the morning I opened it at….
8% (after around 10 hours)
Not bad! I think this is close to Mac level but not quite all the way there.
Definitely solid enough that you can leave the laptop unplugged and closed during the day between breaks and other things and it is going to save most of the power!
