Returnal (Confirmed)

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,955
Returnal was one of first next gen titles for PS5. I do wonder how will run on PCs. Demon souls and Bloodborne would be so cool to play it on PC.nice...I hear Returnal is really good and challenging as well which is my kind of game...but after recently playing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC I most want to see Forbidden West on PC as well as Demon's Souls
Returnal was one of first next gen titles for PS5. I do wonder how will run on PCs. Demon souls and Bloodborne would be so cool to play it on PC.
...but after recently playing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC I most want to see Forbidden West on PC as well as Demon's Souls
With the amount of noise Sony is making about the PC market and the fact that HFW was named in the GeForce leak, I think it is pretty much a given that it is currently being ported to PC. Hopefully I will have finally have upgraded to a decent build by the time of release.
Horizon Forbidden West is my most anticipated, but doubting it will be out soon. I assume once story DLC is out of the PS5 we might start hearing about a PC release date.
With the amount of noise Sony is making about the PC market and the fact that HFW was named in the GeForce leak, I think it is pretty much a given that it is currently being ported to PC...
Hopefully. Instant pre-order and skipping ahead of the backlog for me.it's definitely coming to PC...the question is when...Zero Dawn took 2.5 years to hit PC after its console launch...I'm guessing Forbidden West comes sooner...February 2023 is my guess
it's definitely coming to PC...the question is when...Zero Dawn took 2.5 years to hit PC after its console launch...I'm guessing Forbidden West comes sooner...February 2023 is my guess
Either way, this leak seems to suggest we'll see Returnal relatively soon, probably this year. HFW could be a good follow up, but I'd be shocked if Sony doesn't want to get Ghosts on the PC soon-ish as well.
the leak seems to have every big PS exclusive from Demon's Souls to Returnal to the new Ratchet and Clank, Forbidden West etc...so no need to even consider a PS console anymore unless you already have a big backlog of PS games or need to play the newest games right away
I generally like to get games I'm eagerly waiting for right away, but other things I can wait on. I tend to find myself playing more on my consoles right now than the PC though. I need to rework my set up to make it a bit more comfortable to game on long term.
Agreed, 30-60 fps is still pretty pathetic.
I have a 5950x and and 3080ti and all I do is play FFXI on it.. All my other gaming been on the PS5.
screenshots of the PC Settings menu have leaked...
If that stuff is already leaking, I’m kind of surprised that Sony didn’t reveal it during their State of Play stream today.
I have a 5950x and and 3080ti and all I do is play FFXI on it.. All my other gaming been on the PS5.
seems like Sony is constantly shifting these PC releases around...the Uncharted Collection was rumored to hit PC on June 20th but that doesn't appear to be the case...I already played the Uncharted games on PS4 (minus Lost Legacy) so I'm much more excited for the Spider-Man games
I just wish they wouldn't drag their feet on these ports. I appreciate that they're happening, but one of the great advantages of Xbox exclusives (all 3-4 of them) and most multi-platform titles is that they hit on PC at the same time. I'm not going to buy a title twice and I'd venture most other people aren't either. The longer they wait, the more likely I'll end up getting the PS version via a deep discount instead.
I can see myself playing this next year. I watched a few vids on youtube and it seems interesting enough. The funny thing is the devs have been making games since like 1996 or so, and I've never heard of any of their other stuff besides Angry Birds, and I just know that from name alone. Kinda crazy.