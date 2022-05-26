Returnal (Confirmed)

polonyc2 said: it's definitely coming to PC...the question is when...Zero Dawn took 2.5 years to hit PC after its console launch...I'm guessing Forbidden West comes sooner...February 2023 is my guess Click to expand...

Probably depends on whether or not GG is going to do story DLC. Sony might want to wait until after DLC is out to release it. Then again, it might make sense to release a PC port around the time that DLC for the PS5 version releases and then announce that the DLC will be arriving a few months later.Either way, this leak seems to suggest we'll see Returnal relatively soon, probably this year. HFW could be a good follow up, but I'd be shocked if Sony doesn't want to get Ghosts on the PC soon-ish as well.