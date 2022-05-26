Returnal (Confirmed)

nice...I hear Returnal is really good and challenging as well which is my kind of game...but after recently playing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC I most want to see Forbidden West on PC as well as Demon's Souls
 
Returnal makes a ton of sense as the first PS5 title to make a jump to the PC. A rather well received shooter roguelike and they recently added co-op, it just seems like something that really fits on the PC. I'll probably end up playing it on the PS5 due to it being added to the new PSPlus plan.

Sony stated they expect to make $300m from the PC platform this fiscal year, and that means they might need to step up their releases.
 
Not really interested in this one. Seems like a story light rouge like, wrapped up in scavenging gameplay with underwhelming 3rd person shooter aspects. Of all the possible Sony games this one is a disappointment. Still waiting for Uncharted. Was hoping Last of Us 1/2 or Spiderman would be next.
 
I'm over the whole "roguelike" concept. I don't feel like doing the same things over and over in a randomized environment. Personally, I want to see Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us 1 and/or 2, and Demon's Souls.
 
polonyc2 said:
nice...I hear Returnal is really good and challenging as well which is my kind of game...but after recently playing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC I most want to see Forbidden West on PC as well as Demon's Souls
Returnal was one of first next gen titles for PS5. I do wonder how will run on PCs. Demon souls and Bloodborne would be so cool to play it on PC.
 
havoc lingers said:
Returnal was one of first next gen titles for PS5. I do wonder how will run on PCs. Demon souls and Bloodborne would be so cool to play it on PC.
a PS5 is close to a high end PC so in theory it should run great...if they can enable DirectStorage for Returnal then that's even better
 
polonyc2 said:
...but after recently playing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC I most want to see Forbidden West on PC as well as Demon's Souls
With the amount of noise Sony is making about the PC market and the fact that HFW was named in the GeForce leak, I think it is pretty much a given that it is currently being ported to PC. Hopefully I will have finally have upgraded to a decent build by the time of release.
 
Blade-Runner said:
With the amount of noise Sony is making about the PC market and the fact that HFW was named in the GeForce leak, I think it is pretty much a given that it is currently being ported to PC. Hopefully I will have finally have upgraded to a decent build by the time of release.
Horizon Forbidden West is my most anticipated, but doubting it will be out soon. I assume once story DLC is out on the PS5 we might start hearing about a PC release date.
 
Last edited:
Blade-Runner said:
With the amount of noise Sony is making about the PC market and the fact that HFW was named in the GeForce leak, I think it is pretty much a given that it is currently being ported to PC...
it's definitely coming to PC...the question is when...Zero Dawn took 2.5 years to hit PC after its console launch...I'm guessing Forbidden West comes sooner...February 2023 is my guess
 
polonyc2 said:
it's definitely coming to PC...the question is when...Zero Dawn took 2.5 years to hit PC after its console launch...I'm guessing Forbidden West comes sooner...February 2023 is my guess
Hopefully. Instant pre-order and skipping ahead of the backlog for me.
 
polonyc2 said:
it's definitely coming to PC...the question is when...Zero Dawn took 2.5 years to hit PC after its console launch...I'm guessing Forbidden West comes sooner...February 2023 is my guess
Probably depends on whether or not GG is going to do story DLC. Sony might want to wait until after DLC is out to release it. Then again, it might make sense to release a PC port around the time that DLC for the PS5 version releases and then announce that the DLC will be arriving a few months later.

Either way, this leak seems to suggest we'll see Returnal relatively soon, probably this year. HFW could be a good follow up, but I'd be shocked if Sony doesn't want to get Ghosts on the PC soon-ish as well.
 
Derangel said:
Either way, this leak seems to suggest we'll see Returnal relatively soon, probably this year. HFW could be a good follow up, but I'd be shocked if Sony doesn't want to get Ghosts on the PC soon-ish as well.
the leak seems to have every big PS exclusive from Demon's Souls to Returnal to the new Ratchet and Clank, Forbidden West etc...so no need to even consider a PS console anymore unless you already have a big backlog of PS games or need to play the newest games right away
 
polonyc2 said:
the leak seems to have every big PS exclusive from Demon's Souls to Returnal to the new Ratchet and Clank, Forbidden West etc...so no need to even consider a PS console anymore unless you already have a big backlog of PS games or need to play the newest games right away
I generally like to get games I'm eagerly waiting for right away, but other things I can wait on. I tend to find myself playing more on my consoles right now than the PC though. I need to rework my set up to make it a bit more comfortable to game on long term.
 
Derangel said:
I generally like to get games I'm eagerly waiting for right away, but other things I can wait on. I tend to find myself playing more on my consoles right now than the PC though. I need to rework my set up to make it a bit more comfortable to game on long term.
you have a 5800X and a 3080 Ti you should be using your PC more ;)
 
Heh my PS5 was basically bought to play HFW. I also went pretty far in Demon's Souls, but I never finished it (again but I got a lot farther than the PS3 version) lol. I'd rather play it on PC though I hope the DualSense Triggers are brought over also in the port. This game is suppose to come to PS+ so I'll get to check it out then, but I'll probably end up holding off till it's on PC if I really like it.
 
polonyc2 said:
you have a 5800X and a 3080 Ti you should be using your PC more ;)
I should, I just need to change my set-up to make it a bit more comfortable. I need a new chair, and I think I'm going to go back to a more "normal" monitor instead of the TV. I kind of want to redo my entire PC too, switch to a different case and stuff.
 
screenshots of the PC Settings menu have leaked...
 

Derangel said:
If that stuff is already leaking, I’m kind of surprised that Sony didn’t reveal it during their State of Play stream today.
seems like Sony is constantly shifting these PC releases around...the Uncharted Collection was rumored to hit PC on June 20th but that doesn't appear to be the case...I already played the Uncharted games on PS4 (minus Lost Legacy) so I'm much more excited for the Spider-Man games
 
polonyc2 said:
seems like Sony is constantly shifting these PC releases around...the Uncharted Collection was rumored to hit PC on June 20th but that doesn't appear to be the case...I already played the Uncharted games on PS4 (minus Lost Legacy) so I'm much more excited for the Spider-Man games
Yeah I find that odd. Uncharted was announced many months ago and it has a Steam page. Spider-man has no Steam page yet has a confirmed release date already. I assume Uncharted has some difficultly being ported and may have been pushed back to Q4. Which is too bad. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will come out late June or early July.
 
I just wish they wouldn't drag their feet on these ports. I appreciate that they're happening, but one of the great advantages of Xbox exclusives (all 3-4 of them) and most multi-platform titles is that they hit on PC at the same time. I'm not going to buy a title twice and I'd venture most other people aren't either. The longer they wait, the more likely I'll end up getting the PS version via a deep discount instead.
 
Domingo said:
I just wish they wouldn't drag their feet on these ports. I appreciate that they're happening, but one of the great advantages of Xbox exclusives (all 3-4 of them) and most multi-platform titles is that they hit on PC at the same time. I'm not going to buy a title twice and I'd venture most other people aren't either. The longer they wait, the more likely I'll end up getting the PS version via a deep discount instead.
They would prefer you get it on Playstation as that means a customer buys their console and online subscription and doesn't need to worry about middleman fees. For everyone else that is a pure PC gamer or PC/Xbox gamer or PC/Nintendo fan, that is what the PC ports target. They want to keep some relevance to their console obviously. Give a reason to get a PlayStation, but still want to expand their sales.

Microsoft is in a different boat. They want both their Xbox brand and Windows to stay relevant.
 
I can see myself playing this next year. I watched a few vids on youtube and it seems interesting enough. The funny thing is the devs have been making games since like 1996 or so, and I've never heard of any of their other stuff besides Angry Birds, and I just know that from name alone. Kinda crazy.
 
horse said:
I can see myself playing this next year. I watched a few vids on youtube and it seems interesting enough. The funny thing is the devs have been making games since like 1996 or so, and I've never heard of any of their other stuff besides Angry Birds, and I just know that from name alone. Kinda crazy.
The only handled porting duties for the Angry Birds trilogy. They've mostly done a lot of small, really niche, but interesting games. Resogun was a launch title for the PS4 and it was immensely fun. Super Stardust was also pretty good. Returnal was their first big title and, really, the first time they were really given a decent budget to work with. They've been doing semi-bullet hell games for years and it really shows in Returnal. If the port is good, it's definitely a game I'll end up recommending to people.
 
