Retrofit a X99 supremacy block on 1700?

I have a very nice supremacy x99 block that I wanna try to retrofit onto a 1700 12700kf that I have laying around.

What do I need? Just a 1700 backplate to mod?

Has anyone done this? Anything else I would need ?

If the holes don't line up on the backplate I might be able to mod the backplate right? Assuming it has enough surface area?

It's just not worth me buying another waterblock (don't suggest me to buy a 1700 block) this is for fun plus I have spare parts I wanna play with.

Any suggestions?