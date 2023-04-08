Retro Pc Build!!!

Hey everyone, well I decided to build a Retro PC For myself. Well not build, just get a graphics card and sound card for it.

It is an HP Vectra 6 with a Pentium Pro 200 with 2MB of Cache, 64MB of Ram, a massive 20gb HD and a Matrox graphics card with 4MB. I am def swapping out the graphics card and adding an audio card to it.

Tend to play XWing, Hexen/Heretic, Doom and other games of that era.

Advice? Thx!
 

