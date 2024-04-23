Retro Computing Repairs

Elf_Boy

Nov 16, 2007
Not sure on the best forums to post in. This seems like the best fit.

I have an Apple //c+ with a floppy drive that needs some work, I also have an external drive that works but I cant get the housing closed.

Anyone know a good repair shop? Preferably in the Reno area, I am willing to ship for good work as I dont see NV having the population to support something this specific. More of a big city/metropolitan area kind-a business.

Thanks!
 
you should take it to your local apple store geniuses, just to see their faces.
this guy might be able to or maybe point you in the right direction: https://www.fleischerelectronicsservice.com/, mac-o-rama also kinda sounds like they might know what they are doing or could point you in the right direction. i was going to point you towards a guy "the 8 bit guy" mentioned but he does c64/128 stuff...
 
Ya going into an apple store would be fun. I should do it. Who wants to come along and film?

Thanks for the info.
 
