Retro Achievements: My Newest Obsession

I think I may have made a mistake, as I stumbled onto the achievements feature in RetroArch. I've now spent more time grinding through old games over the past week than I have putting that time where I should in newer releases. This past weekend I resolved to play through a few of these classics since Outriders is having issues with deleting your stash.For the most part the authors creating these achievements are doing a good job. The site keeps ones that require glitches or other achievements requiring techniques outside of normal gameplay out of the main lists. Some of the games have rather extensive lists, as well. Super Mario 64 has 132 along with leaderboards. I've been playing through Resident Evil: Director's Cut and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Speaking of, I saw that black label copies of SotN are going for crazy amounts of money these days. So glad I bought it as an impulse from Gamestop 15 years ago for $20.