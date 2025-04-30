  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Retiring the old gal

J

jbltecnicspro

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
10,344
A few days ago my three-year-old pounded on the keyboard of our Dell Latitude e6420. The display went black, or so I was told when I got home. Just finally sat down to do troubleshooting and I'm convinced he broke something on the motherboard. The backlight doesn't work on the screen and giggling the cable didn't snap it back on even for a moment. Since I confirmed it went out when he pounded on the keyboard (where the motherboard sits under), I've decided to write it off as a loss.

Strangely, I feel kind of sad that it's gone. We bought it in 2017 as a cheap replacement laptop for an old D830 we had. In 2020, when Covid lockdowns started, we discovered that it had an Nvidia NVS graphics card (so THAT's why the HDMI never worked!). I played my first co-op game on this machine with my son, who had just turned 5. Throughout the years it's been the sidekick machine. The little not-gaming laptop that could. Playing Streets of Rage 4 in a pinch on vacation, being a spare machine to do Warcraft 2 LAN parties with my kids. I know it's a worthless piece of shit, but it was MY worthless piece of shit.

A lot of memories will be going with this machine. Covid, caring for my now-deceased family member, my kids' first introduction to computer gaming.

Anyone else have the feels for a machine like this?
 
I still have the i5 4670k , itx board and ram on my desk shelf that was the heart of the family PC since that cpu launched. It was just taken out of service last year. Each of my 3 kids had it as their first PC and all learned to use a computer, play games and do school work on it. As one kid got old enough for their own PC this one was passed to the next. Last year the then 11yo got his first setup and this one has been retired since. Kids are 18, 15 and 12 now. That PC started on windows 7 then a brief update to 8 and 10 once it came out. I keep thinking of letting the mobo combo go cheap or repurposing it but have plenty of other parts around for shenanigans. I’ve settled on keeping it intact as a memento.
 
I can't say I get too attached to my previous system builds, my main PC feels like it's the same computer that I originally built back in high school - just upgraded with new hardware over the years.

However, my original 486 PC (manufactured by Canadian company, Seanix) was a different story. It was a birthday gift for my 9th or 10th birthday from my mother. Great time with this machine and it developed my love for PC gaming and hardware. I remember being mesmerized by DooM, and then being mesmorized again by the game when I received a soundcard for the computer.

A great early memory was my grandfather taking me to a computer convention where he purchased me a CD-Rom for the Seanix. I remember walking through the convention, and being impressed by all the hardware displays and software demos. There were also rows and rows of 'shareware' disks.

I wouldn't get a new system until my 16th birthday (a celeron-based Packard Bell) and then in the following years I'd learn to build and regularly upgrade my main PC, but that 486 was something special and created a lot of memories.

Several years ago I had the urge to find that old computer and see if I could upgrade it to a modern 'sleeper build', but I never did find it. It was stored in the crawl space of my parents house but probably got tossed out at some point.
 
SeymourGore said:
However, my original 486 PC (manufactured by Canadian company, Seanix) was a different story.
Click to expand...
I think that would be common or you first built you paid for yourself after that, will have been common to agonize and research every parts for weeks before pulling the trigger, it was the majority of the asset you owned with direct control that day for some.

The sound of that 486 (would it be the post, the diskdrive having issues, the harddrive), texture of that hard keyboard you remember. The first sound blaster 16 sound that came out of mine was the dong at the start of Mortal Kombat, that quite memorable.

I imagine a lot of retro build are to make the uncompromised version of that build we all had in our heads. Those after that to now, not sure I could even get it right trying to list them, but the first one I remember all the parts pretty much.
 
Trying to decide if I want to get another laptop or if I want to just get a used Optiplex or some tiny desktop. The Latitude was the kids' machine (writing reports, playing the occasional game, etc). Sigh...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top