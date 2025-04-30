Retiring the old gal

A few days ago my three-year-old pounded on the keyboard of our Dell Latitude e6420. The display went black, or so I was told when I got home. Just finally sat down to do troubleshooting and I'm convinced he broke something on the motherboard. The backlight doesn't work on the screen and giggling the cable didn't snap it back on even for a moment. Since I confirmed it went out when he pounded on the keyboard (where the motherboard sits under), I've decided to write it off as a loss.



Strangely, I feel kind of sad that it's gone. We bought it in 2017 as a cheap replacement laptop for an old D830 we had. In 2020, when Covid lockdowns started, we discovered that it had an Nvidia NVS graphics card (so THAT's why the HDMI never worked!). I played my first co-op game on this machine with my son, who had just turned 5. Throughout the years it's been the sidekick machine. The little not-gaming laptop that could. Playing Streets of Rage 4 in a pinch on vacation, being a spare machine to do Warcraft 2 LAN parties with my kids. I know it's a worthless piece of shit, but it was MY worthless piece of shit.



A lot of memories will be going with this machine. Covid, caring for my now-deceased family member, my kids' first introduction to computer gaming.



Anyone else have the feels for a machine like this?