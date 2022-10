I have a HP Probook 4720s, that I want to upgrade. More ram and SSD. It has 4Gb DDR3 (533mhz, 1.5V) 2 sodimms 2x2GB. A 10 year-old laptop



Would this new ram sodimms ddr3 1600mhz, 1.35V be compatible?



I reckom those are dual voltage, right?



I'm aiming to 16gb, but i can settle for 8gb.