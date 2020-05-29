Restoring a 486 machine

Last year, I inherited a Packard Bell Legend 1136 "pizza box" desktop from my grandmother's estate, and I would like to get it back in working order to play some old games, such as Command and Conquer and Warcraft 2. The specs I can see from looking at the hardware are as follows:



Intel 80486DX 33MHz (socketed)

4MB of RAM integrated on the motherboard, with an additional 72-contact SIMM slot for expansion

Integrated LSI Logic (Headland?) VT 216 video adapter with 512K VRAM

Seagate ST3243A 214MB HDD

Iomega Ditto tape drive

Creative quad speed CD-ROM drive

Integrated mystery meat IDE interface

Megapower MP741A ISA multi controller (IDE, parallel, serial, fdd, and game port)

Three open 16-bit ISA slots for expansion



The machine will POST, but doesn't appear to have an operating system installed.



I am looking to put Windows 95 on the machine, and I am getting a 50MHz DX2 and a 32MB SIMM to help with the increased overhead over just running DOS on it.

It has been a very long time since I have used any hardware this old, let alone worked on it, so I have a few questions:



What sound card should I get on a $30 budget?

Is the integrated video accelerator capable of playing games on Windows 95, and if not, what should I get? (ISA only, no VLB or PCI slots)

Is a 66MHz overclock usually attainable on a DX2 50MHz?

Are there any good resources available to guide me setting the hardware and OS up properly? Thankfully, the inside of the case has a diagram showing how to set the jumpers for various FSB frequencies, disable integrated peripherals, and other things we take for granted with modern BIOSes, but I realize there may be pitfalls in the setup of these old machines that I am unaware of.



I'll keep you all posted and add pictures as I work on it, and I appreciate any advice or otherwise input [H] has to offer.