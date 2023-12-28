Restore system from backup on different same model laptop

Hi,



I have a tricky problem that I need some advice with.



I have a Dell laptop running an old highly customized version of Windows 10 that for various reasons I kept out of the reach of Windows updates. I spilled some coffee on it and it does not boot -- looks like the screen and some of the keys don't work, possibly the motherboard is shot. Luckily I have a recent backup of the entire system and data. I want to buy a refurbished same model laptop and recover to it using Macrium utility. ***I DO NOT WANT*** a newer Windows, reinstall Windows and recustomize it. I only want to recover the backup I have to the new laptop over the Windows installed by the seller.



There are two potential problems I have contend with:



1. There is variation in the hw components and thus the Windows drivers of this model of laptop. If any of the drivers is different than the old system, after recovery the system may not boot, or work properly. In that is there a way to replace drivers during or after the recovery? (sellers cannot tell me what drivers come with the system).



2. Will the old version of Windows recovered be accepted without activation issues? The seller says their installed Windows is digital -- does that make a difference?



The old backup has Windows on C:, applications on D: and data on E:. Will the restore create the partitions, or do I have create the drives before the restore?



Thanks.



Thanks for any help.