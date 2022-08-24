restore draft

context:

I was typing away and the system locked up, shut itself off and restarted, windows, what can one do ?



I have seen an icon that implies that what I am typing is being saved as a draft, just what I need at the moment.



but I see no way to access the draft that was saved,the page came up blank and fresh when I reopened firefox.



no icon for "open the last post I have as a saved draft"

my thought is you save the post, so when I leave the page and come back it is still there, as I left it.

and that process works fine without me needing to do anything, excellent.

except in this case I do want to interact with it.



I didn't type anything on that page, so as to overwrite the file.

hopefully typing THIS didn't erase that draft.